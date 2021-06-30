Ogawa Kazumasa (1860–1929) was a Meiji era photographer, printer, and publisher. He was also regarded as a pioneer in the field of photography and photomechanical printing. His art photos feature traditional Japanese costumes or clothing with elegant Geisha, vintage flowers like cherry blossom, and landscapes of Fuji Mountain. Be amazed with these extraordinary painting-like photos. They are available under the CC0 license so feel free to download them as your new wallpaper.