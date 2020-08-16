William Morris was a celebrated English 19th-century designer, craftsman, and poet. His furniture designs, fabrics, stained glass windows, and other decorative arts inspired the Arts and Crafts movement defining the popular taste of that era. This whole collection of Morris' public domain illustrations are free to download for personal and commercial use under the CC0 license. If you love these patterns as much as we do, please check out our beautiful William Morris Patterns collection derived from his original works