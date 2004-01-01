Compilation of human portraits, sketches and graphic arts from the 19th century by Julie de Graag (1877–1924), a female Dutch graphic artist and painter. She mainly produced graphic works in an Art Nouveau style which have been described as being both “sober yet refined”. In this vintage illustration collection, you will find public domain images ranging from realistic drawings to downright artistically styled graphics, graphite, and fully colored sketches. Available to download for free under the CC0 license.