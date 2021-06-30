Ju Lian (1828–1904), also known as the "Old Man of the Divided Mountain," was a famous painter from China's Qing Dynasty. He painted beautiful images of plants and animals, showing his careful observations of nature. His students, Gao Jianfu and Chen Shufen, were influenced by him and went on to create the "Lingnan School" in Guangdong. This school became known for its realistic and colorful paintings that explored various themes. You can freely download and use these artworks under the CC0 license.