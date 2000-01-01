Be inspired by these Victorian treasures from Sir Matthew Digby Wyatt’s Industrial Arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851–1853), created for Prince Albert. Sir Wyatt was the first fine art professor at University of Cambridge. He went on to collect the best designs available from around the world for this publication. As one of the most cultured minds of his time, this handpicked collection covers extensive subjects ranging from architecture, furnishings, still-life, portraits, embroideries, patterns and much more. We selected only the finest vintage images for you to download for free under Creative Commons 0 license.