Saverio Manetti
Exotic bird engraving prints by Saverio Manetti or Francesco Saverio Manetti (1723–1785), an Italian physician, botanist and ornithologist. We have digitally enhanced a selection of the bird illustrations from one of his greatest 18th-century bird books, Storia naturale degli uccelli. They are available in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.
Exotic bird engraving prints by Saverio Manetti or Francesco Saverio Manetti (1723–1785), an Italian physician, botanist and ornithologist. We have digitally enhanced a selection of the bird illustrations from one of his greatest 18th-century bird books, Storia naturale degli uccelli. They are available in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.