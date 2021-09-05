In this antique collection of Les Liliacees, we bring you more than 400 fantastic high-resolution public domain lily illustrations by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses, and other native plant species. These digitally enhanced vintage images are free to download under the CC0 license.