Botanical illustrations from "Stirpes Novae aut Minus Cognitae" (1784) by the "Raphael of Flowers" – Pierre-Joseph Redouté, one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses and other native plant species. These digitally enhanced vintage illustrations are free to download under the CC0 license.