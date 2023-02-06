Alfred Henry Maurer (1868-1932) was an American modernist painter from New York City famous for his avant-garde artworks. He developed his style from conventional painting to modern art after moving to Paris, France, in 1897. He was ahead of other artists in his time by experimenting with abstract painting, Cubism and Fauvism. During his lifetime, he gained an international reputation, won several awards both in America and Europe, and became the director of The Society of Independent Artists. These beautiful colorful public domain images are available to download for free under the CC0 license. Enjoy!