Magnus von Wright (1805-1868) a Swedish-Finnish painter and educator. He was one of the three Von Wright brothers who was also scientist and artist. His interest lies in Birds illustration and landscape. Wright's paintings of Helsinki and its surroundings are considered to have great historical value. He spent many years helping to reconstruct the botanical and zoological collections that had been destroyed in the Great Fire of Turku. In 1859, his own work about a Finnish birds was published. We’ve brought about some of Wright’s animals illustration and scenery paintings for you to enjoy in high resolution printable quality and download under the CC0 license.