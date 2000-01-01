(1882-1949) was a progressive Belarusian painter, designer and decorator. She graduated from the Kiev Art School in 1906. Her works are heavily influenced by Cubism, Constructivism, and Futurism. In 1914, she participated in the Salon des Indépendants. She began working as a stage designer in the 1920s. Each costume, object, or detail is conceived in perfect continuity with the set, transporting the story into fanciful, utopian dreamworlds. Her set designs and costumes for a Moscow play won critical acclaim and launched her theatrical career. She was one of the first to transpose avant-garde art to everyday objects, as well as the first to show an interest in children’s art. These amazing artworks are free to download under the CC0 license!