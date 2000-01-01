Cyprián Majerník
Cyprián Majerník (1909-1945) was a prominent Slovak painter recognized for his distinctive modernist style that blended elements of Impressionism and Post-Impressionism. Majerník's work, often characterized by a softness of form and a unique color palette, is considered a vital contribution to 20th-century Slovak art.
