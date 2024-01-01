The Burton Brothers (1866-1914) is one of the most influential photographic studios of the 19th century, It was based in Dunedin, New Zealand, and founded by Walter John Burton and Alfred Henry Burton. The brothers gained prominence for their expertise in both portraiture and landscape photography. Their work contributed significantly to the portrayal of New Zealand during that era. In this collection, you will find black and white photos of Fiji landscapes, portraits, ethnic communities, animals, plants, ships, and fascinating architecture back then. Some of these images have been digitally enhanced for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.