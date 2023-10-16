In this collection, you will find hand-curated public domain illustrations by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses, and other native plant species. These original vintage images are free to download under the Creative Commons 0 license. Download them for your personal or commercial projects.