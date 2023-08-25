Esther Bubley
Esther Bubley (1921-1998) was an American photographer known for her portraits of people in their daily lives. Her photographs of factory workers, housewives, and children helped to show the world how WWII was affecting the American home front. Bubley was one of the few women photographers working for the Office of War Information (OWI), and her work helped to break down gender barriers in the field of photojournalism.
Esther Bubley (1921-1998) was an American photographer known for her portraits of people in their daily lives. Her photographs of factory workers, housewives, and children helped to show the world how WWII was affecting the American home front. Bubley was one of the few women photographers working for the Office of War Information (OWI), and her work helped to break down gender barriers in the field of photojournalism.