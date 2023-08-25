Gordon Parks (1912-2006) vividly captured the essence of the U.S. FSA's objective to "introduce America to Americans" during the 1940s. As part of the New Deal, the FSA sent photographers like Parks across the country to chronicle the lives and challenges of the rural poor during the Great Depression, producing some of the era's most iconic images. Through Parks' lens, the poignant tales of resilience and adversity emerged with striking clarity.