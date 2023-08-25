Fritz Henle (1909-1993) was a versatile German-born American photographer known for his distinct "Romantic Realism" style. Although he worked across various genres, from portraits to landscapes, Henle briefly joined the ranks of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1940s. The FSA, a U.S. government agency, aimed to capture the struggles of rural America during the Great Depression, producing some of the era's most iconic imagery.