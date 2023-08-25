Walker Evans
Walker Evans (1903-1975), a pioneering American photographer, is best remembered for his powerful and poignant images that epitomized rural America during the Great Depression. He was a central figure in the Farm Security Administration (FSA) project in the 1930s, an initiative designed to document and highlight the plight of the impoverished during that period.
