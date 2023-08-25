Charles Fenno Jacobs
Charles Fenno Jacobs (1904-1975) was an American photographer known for his work during World War II. He was one of the many photographers commissioned by the U.S. government's Office of War Information (OWI) to document the home front during the war. Jacobs captured a range of subjects, from shipyard workers to families affected by the war.
