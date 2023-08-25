Sheldon Dick
Sheldon Dick (1908–1980) was an American photographer and filmmaker known for his work with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s. Tasked with capturing images that documented the hardships of the Great Depression, Dick, like many of his FSA contemporaries, provided a lens into the lives of everyday Americans during this challenging period.
