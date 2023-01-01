Lieutenant Whitman
Explore the vintage Black and White photographs taken by Lieutenant Whitman during World War II period. Whitman's photographs depict the activities and the life of the midshipmen and naval officers of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
