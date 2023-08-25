Otto Gilmore
Otto Gilmore was a photographer whose work encompasses the images of lives in the 20th century. His collection portrays the lives of nurses, carpenters, children and refugees in El Shatt, a refugee camp in the Sinai peninsula, Egypt, during WWII.
