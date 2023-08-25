Charlotte Park
Charlotte Park is a trailblazing female photographer, who, alongside Dorothea Lange and Pauline Ehrlich played a pivotal roles in capturing America during the Great Depression. Tasked with documenting projects under the New Deal program, her lens unveiled American rural life and resettlement construction projects in Greenbelt, Maryland.
