Office of Emergency Management
The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) was a U.S. federal agency during World War II, established to aid the country's war efforts, particularly in civilian defense and war production. It played a pivotal role in mobilizing and coordinating resources and industries for the war effort. This collection of photographs chronicles the pivotal activities of the OEM during World War II.
