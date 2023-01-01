rawpixel
Blue Backgrounds
Elements
Designs
Boards
Blue
Blue backgrounds - high resolution abstract backgrounds & wallpaper images in PSD & vector formats
Curated
Popular
New
Hide
Winter floral border background in blue with leaf watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583973/illustration-image-background-watercolor-frame
View license
Dark blue technology background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645401/dark-blue-technology-background
View license
Blue smoke background, textured wallpaper in high resolution
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847279/illustration-image-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Blue desktop background, abstract wave design vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3909993/illustration-vector-background-abstract
View license
Abstract fluid blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2362231/free-illustration-image-blue-background-abstract
View license
Cloud background, pastel paper cut style vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3898172/v1015-101eps
View license
Blue futuristic waves background vector with computer code technology
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3113789/premium-illustration-vector-dark-blue-background-technology-information
View license
Blue ripped paper border background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6014065/blue-ripped-paper-border-background-design
View license
Blue watercolor phone wallpaper, simple design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4235246/blue-watercolor-phone-wallpaper-simple-design
View license
Technology background vector with grid pattern and flare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3310991/premium-illustration-vector-background-blue-technology-futuristic
View license
Flower background, aesthetic border design psd, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3822719/illustration-psd-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Business background psd in blue abstract style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831322/business-background-psd-blue-abstract-style
View license
Watercolor textured blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340277/free-illustration-image-blue-watercolor-texture
View license
Abstract smoke wallpaper background for desktop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3817601/abstract-smoke-wallpaper-background-for-desktop
View license
Blue paint textured background aesthetic DIY experimental art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3402454/illustration-image-background-texture-abstract
View license
Medical technology science background vector in blue with blank space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577515/premium-illustration-vector-background-blank-space-blue
View license
Shooting star in the dark blue sky over Greenland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315356/free-photo-image-background-stars-space
View license
Winter floral border background psd in blue with leaf watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583898/illustration-psd-background-watercolor-frame
View license
Blank blue frame design vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1211966/blue-watercolor-frame
View license
Blue abstract background vector for business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035199/free-illustration-vector-background-dark-graphic
View license
Digital background vector in blue color with cube patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3838020/illustration-vector-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Cerulean tone simple Memphis vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2370026/free-illustration-vector-blue-pattern-beach
View license
Blue fabric motion texture background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2431786/free-photo-image-blue-background-texture
View license
Worldwide connection blue background illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/516754/global-network-art
View license
Leafy golden rectangle frame vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216952/blue-leaf-frame
View license
Memphis patterned blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340914/free-illustration-image-blue-abstract-background-aesthetic
View license
Aesthetic dark wallpaper background, neon light
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848671/aesthetic-dark-wallpaper-background-neon-light
View license
Watercolor textured blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340282/free-illustration-image-watercolor-background-blue
View license
Ombre blue curve on a light blue background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2334723/free-illustration-vector-blue-abstract-background
View license
Flower background aesthetic border vector, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3846637/illustration-vector-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Dark blue paper textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2524953/free-illustration-image-dark-background-blue
View license
Navy blue book cover mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2356877/free-photo-image-blue-background-book
View license
Flower background, aesthetic border design psd, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848068/illustration-psd-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Geometrical honeycomb patterned blue background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340516/free-illustration-vector-background-technology-abstract
View license
Blue watercolor leaf background aesthetic winter season
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583978/illustration-image-background-watercolor-floral
View license
Light blue background image wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2559031/free-illustration-image-blue-wallpaper-background
View license
Flower background psd, blue border design, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3822741/illustration-psd-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Winter snow mobile wallpaper, glitter & watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3998175/illustration-image-aesthetic-background-watercolor
View license
Digital background psd in blue color with cube patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3838052/illustration-psd-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic dark blue background, gold glitter design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5929006/image-background-aesthetic-texture
View license
Ombre blue mosaic patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2335022/free-illustration-psd-background-abstract-blue
View license
Memphis patterned blue paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340062/free-illustration-image-blue-abstract-background-powerpoint
View license
Abstract background with patterned glass texture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3585267/abstract-background-with-patterned-glass-texture
View license
Smooth navy blue concrete wall background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/896057/blue-concrete-textured-wall
View license
Blank smooth blue background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231486/blue-textured-background
View license
Geometrical patterned blue scifi background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339482/free-illustration-image-abstract-background-blue-digital
View license
Sparkling blue light background with text space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2875361/free-illustration-image-background-blue-light
View license
Blue two tone wall texture background image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2446060/free-illustration-image-blue-background-texture
View license
Blue marble patterned wallpaper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2446212/free-illustration-image-blue-marble-texture
View license
Blue sky background psd with clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065306/free-illustration-psd-blue-sky-background
View license
Abstract blue tone Memphis patterned social background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211858/blue-memphis-textured-background
View license
Watercolor background vector in blue abstract style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831360/illustration-vector-background-watercolor-texture
View license
Textured dark blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339483/free-illustration-image-abstract-background-dark-blue-indigo
View license
Vintage blue background, abstract design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131065/vintage-blue-background-abstract-design
View license
Dark blue and gray curve frame template vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2351386/free-illustration-vector-blue-abstract-background
View license
Blue concrete wall with scratches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895436/blue-concrete-textured-wall
View license
Blue clay textured background colorful handmade creative art abstract style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3553157/free-illustration-image-abstract-background-banner
View license
Navy blue smoky art abstract background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895473/blue-oil-paint-texture
View license
Glittery frame blue wallpaper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2593836/free-photo-image-blue-background
View license
Simple gradient background vector in winter blue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3016322/free-illustration-vector-sky-background-blue
View license
Smoke background texture, blue abstract design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847663/smoke-background-texture-blue-abstract-design
View license
Blank blue halftone background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340142/premium-illustration-vector-blue-gradient
View license
Blue modern gradient background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/588430/futuristic-gradient-backdrop
View license
Shimmering watercolor leafy frame vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/936986/watercolor-and-gold-frame
View license
Lined light blue paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339058/free-illustration-image-paper-blue-background-notebook
View license
Global business background vector with blockchain in blue tone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149925/premium-illustration-vector-background-finance-crypto
View license
Light blue glittery background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2260898/free-photo-image-background-ocean-abstract
View license
Water ripple texture background, blue wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3846794/photo-image-background-texture-abstract
View license
Luxury 3D product backdrop vector in silver on blue pastel background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2992678/premium-vector-blue-background-product
View license
Blue and white fluid patterned background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1219868/blue-marble-paint-background
View license
Flower background aesthetic border vector, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830663/illustration-vector-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Turquoise painted texture background image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2445811/free-illustration-image-texture-blue-background
View license
Winter blue and pink gradient background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3016312/free-illustration-vector-gradient-background-colorful
View license
Flower background, aesthetic border vector, remixed from vintage public domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848061/illustration-vector-background-flower-wallpaper
View license
Starry night blue background psd in watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2896994/premium-illustration-psd-blue-background-night-sky
View license
Blue rough concrete wall background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/577687/dark-textured-stone-background
View license
Gradient background with pink and purple light effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3263679/free-photo-image-background-backdrop-light
View license
Blue concrete wall with scratches vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895410/blue-concrete-textured-wall
View license
Vector retro color moon landscape minimalist vintage poster style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2524831/free-illustration-vector-background-aesthetic-sea
View license
Blue aesthetic scrapbook phone wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6044898/blue-aesthetic-scrapbook-phone-wallpaper-design
View license
Plant patterned dark blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2341887/free-illustration-image-dark-blue-navy-jungle
View license
Water texture background, blue abstract design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3846792/water-texture-background-blue-abstract-design
View license
Blue abstract background design vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/594939/blue-flow-background
View license
Abstract background psd in watercolor blue aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2896763/free-illustration-psd-background-watercolor-blue
View license
Bokeh pattern on a blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2363019/free-illustration-image-bubble-light-blue-product-background
View license
Business background vector in blue abstract style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831349/business-background-vector-blue-abstract-style
View license
Blurry abstract background vector template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1206999/blurred-blue-background
View license
Memphis patterned blue paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339069/free-illustration-image-blue-paper-watercolor-ripped
View license
Blue product backdrop with patterned glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3584932/blue-product-backdrop-with-patterned-glass
View license
Geometrical lines patterned blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339680/free-illustration-image-abstract-background-blue-technology
View license
Plain blank dark blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/576183/fading-blue-background
View license
Colorful round modern background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1186799/modern-gradient-background
View license
Blue wall product background mockup psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038985/blue-wall-product-background-mockup-psd
View license
Blank blue frame design vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1211947/textured-watercolor-background
View license
iPhone wallpaper abstract background, beautiful fluid art design. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864353/image-background-wallpaper-ocean
Free Image from public domain license
Calm blue ocean in water color banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2045375/blue-ocean-background
View license
Geometrical patterned blue halftone background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2339115/free-illustration-image-halftone-blue-abstract-pattern
View license
Blue flowing abstract background vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/636947/colorful-abstract-background
View license
Blue iPhone wallpaper wavy pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4242307/blue-iphone-wallpaper-wavy-pattern-design
View license
Blue paper textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340214/free-illustration-image-turquoise-background-cyan-blue-paper-textured
View license
18,625 results
of
187
Curated
Popular
New