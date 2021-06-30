Alexandre Lunois
Alexandre Lunois (1863–1916) was a French painter, draughtsman, printmaker, and considered a re–inventor of the lithotint process. His artworks depict life in Paris, crowds, dancers, and women. He mainly illustrated books and made litographs for fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen among others. We have digitally enhanced some of his prints, they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
