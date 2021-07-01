Anselmus Boetius de Boodt

Wander into a world of tropical birds, mythical creatures, and everything in between. Natural paintings from the talented Flemish draughtsman Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt (1550–1632). His passion of biodiversity, made him become a humanist, mineralogist, physician and naturalist, all portrayed in his artwork. With this vintage collection of flora and fauna we want to showcase his illustration skills, and provide you with beautiful printable decorations for your walls. Digitally enhanced and and available to download for free under the CC0 license.