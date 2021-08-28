Arnauld Eloi Gautier Dagoty

A fascinating collection of anatomical illustrations created by Arnauld-Éloi Gautier-Dagoty (1741–1771) for the Royal College of Medicine of Nancy in Lorraine, France. Dagoty preciously depicted muscles of the human body as perceived by scientists in the 18th century. Although this vintage depiction of human anatomy has some eerie elements, one could also marvel at the beautiful intricacy of the human body. This high resolution public domain collection is available for you to download for free under the cc0 license.