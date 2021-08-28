Charles Martin
Charles Martin (1884-1934) was an Art Deco illustrator, graphic artist, posterist, fashion designer, theater set and costume designer from France. He contributed illustrations to French fashion magazines such as Gazette du Bon Ton, Journal Des Dames et Des Modes and Vogue. We have digitally enhanced his designs, and they are available to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.
