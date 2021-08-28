Hand-drawn vintage South Pacific fishes by Frank Edward Clarke (1899). Clarke was a New Zealand ichthyologist and scientific illustrator who discovered many new fish species. Sir James Hector, a famous geologist, praised that "(Clarke's) knowledge of fish was minute and accurate, and it would be difficult to exaggerate the beauty and scientific fidelity of his drawings." We have curated these wonderful public domain fish illustrations in this collection for you to download for free under the CC0 license for personal and commercial use.