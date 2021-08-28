Grant Wood’s (1891-1942) childhood Iowa farm life inspired him through his artistic career. Wood's interest in drawing and painting blossomed in his early adult years and he began submitting work to competitions. In 1905, he eventually won third place in a national competition and become a professional artist. His artworks focused on people, simple life in the countryside, and mythic subjects from American history. His breakthrough work, American Gothic, also featured in our collection, illustrated the reality of the American rural life. We've curated some of his best printable high quality public domain artworks, for you to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.