We are delighted to have gotten our hands on our own original edition of Sherman F. Denton's epic 'Moths and Butterflies of the United States East of the Rocky Mountains' (1900). Marvel at this special collection derived from tens of thousands of butterflies nature-printed, engraved and colored by hand. These vintage artworks are now available for you to enjoy digitally. Download them for free to use for any purpose, under the CC0 license.

"It's the aim of the present work to represent our native butterflies and moths not as dried and mutilated specimens in a cabinet, with pins stuck to them, nor as dissected fragments for scientific clarification, but as one sees them in our woods and fields, fresh and lovely." S.F. Denton