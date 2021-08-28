Japanese early 1900s ceramic and porcelain designs from the Noritake Factory, a renowned Japanese tableware brand. Noritake was established in 1904 with the intent to create western style dinnerware for export. The early dinnerware plates were carefully handcrafted and hand painted by artisans with decorative floral patterns. Today Noritake Factory is a leader in tableware manufacturing known for unique designs and superior quality. We have digitally enhanced these antique porcelain design illustrations into high resolution printable quality. Download for free and use under the Creative Commons License.