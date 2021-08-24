Public domain illustrations of the thirty-seven great spirits (Nats) worshipped in Myanmar from The Thirty-Seven Nats: a Phase of Spirit Worship Prevailing in Burma (1906) by William Griggs (1832–1911). The concept of nats became integrated into Buddhism during the reign of King Anawrahta of Bagan. These vivid artworks serve as an introduction to Myanmar's spiritual traditions and beliefs. We've made these vintage illustrations free for download under the CC0 license for both personal and commercial use.