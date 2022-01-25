Emile-Alain Séguy was a French 20th century artist. He produced eleven albums inspired by insects, butterflies and nature, with intricate Art Nouveau and brightly colored Art Deco geometric floral patterns. He used a unique printing technique called Pochoir, the method of applying pigment to paper through stencils. We have digitally enhanced patterns from our own original editions of three of his public domain books; Floréal. Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux, Suggestions pour Étoffes et Tapis, and Samarkande. These images are free to download and use under the CC0 license.