Edouard Benedictus (1878-1930) was a multi-talented French chemist, composer, book binder, textile designer, painter, and inventor. His accidental invention of laminated safety glass, the first shatterproof windscreen, brought him widespread recognition. Additionally, he created stunning Art Deco floral motif patterns for esteemed European design firms. Some of these patterns can be found in the book Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful artworks and vintage PNG elements from our original 1928 edition.