Ogawa Kazumasa
Ogawa Kazumasa (1860–1929) was a Japanese photographer, printer, and publisher. He was also regarded as a pioneer in the field of photography and photomechanical printing. His art photos feature traditional Japanese costumes, flowers like cherry blossom, and landscapes of Fuji Mountain. Be amazed with these extraordinary painting-like photos.
Ogawa Kazumasa (1860–1929) was a Japanese photographer, printer, and publisher. He was also regarded as a pioneer in the field of photography and photomechanical printing. His art photos feature traditional Japanese costumes, flowers like cherry blossom, and landscapes of Fuji Mountain. Be amazed with these extraordinary painting-like photos.