Cabaret paintings by French artist Adolphe Léon Willette (1857-1926). His work often depicted scenes from Parisian nightlife, cabarets, and circus performances, capturing the bohemian atmosphere of the time. Willette's style was characterized by bold, expressive brushstrokes, exaggerated figures, and a sense of humor and wit. Overall, Willette's art offers a glimpse into the vibrant and often decadent world of Parisian society during the Belle Époque.