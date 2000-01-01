Abstract paintings by Modernist American artist Arthur Dove (1880-1946). He was known for simplifying subjects to their most basic elements, often using geometric shapes and bold lines. His work also often incorporated a sense of nature, with themes such as landscapes and the ocean. Overall, Arthur Dove's art style can be described as abstract, expressive, and highly unique. His work had a significant impact on American art, influencing future generations of artists in the development of modern and abstract art.