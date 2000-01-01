Mikuláš Galanda's evocative paintings and graphic pieces brilliantly blend modernist trends like expressionism and surrealism, reflecting the interplay of abstract forms with human figures. As a cornerstone of 20th-century Slovak art, his works dive deep into social themes and the intricacies of the human experience. These masterpieces, filled with the struggles and emotions of everyday people, make Galanda an enduring figure in the annals of Slovak artistic history.