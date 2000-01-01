Watercolors of lions, tigers, bears and other animals by French artist Antoine Louis Barye (1795-1875). Before getting started in art, Bayre began his career as a goldsmith where he worked under Martin-Guillaume Biennais, who was a goldsmith for Napoleon. It was during his free time spent in the Paris Jardin des Plantes that he discovered his true passion, which was watching and drawing animals. With an expert understanding of animal anatomy, his masterful sculptures earned him commissions from aristocrats and royals in France. Though works of animals were looked down upon in the early 19th century, Bayre’s masterpieces changed this perception and lifted the genre to where it is today.