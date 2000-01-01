rawpixel
Michael Angelo Rooker Art
Michael Angelo Rooker

These beautiful artworks by Michael Angelo Rooker (1746-1801), an English topographer, painter and engraver famous for his oil and watercolor architecture and landscape paintings. His paintings often depict beautiful views of the British Isles, architectural buildings and ruins against a theatrical backdrop.

The Front of a Town House by Michael Angelo RookerThe Front of a Town House by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201128/image-watercolors-vintage-houseFree Image from public domain license
St. Mary's Abbey, York by Michael Angelo RookerSt. Mary's Abbey, York by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201012/st-marys-abbey-york-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
Merton College, Oxford by Michael Angelo RookerMerton College, Oxford by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201289/merton-college-oxford-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
The Chapel of the Greyfriars Monastery, Winchester by Michael Angelo RookerThe Chapel of the Greyfriars Monastery, Winchester by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202642/image-watercolors-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
A Youth in a Farmyard with Pigs and Poultry by Michael Angelo RookerA Youth in a Farmyard with Pigs and Poultry by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202668/image-watercolors-vintage-childFree Image from public domain license
Design for the Haymarket Theatre: "The Battle of Hexham", by Colman the Younger by Michael Angelo RookerDesign for the Haymarket Theatre: "The Battle of Hexham", by Colman the Younger by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202807/image-watercolors-vintage-mountainFree Image from public domain license
View in Oxford by Michael Angelo RookerView in Oxford by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203599/view-oxford-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
St. Augustine's Gate, Canterbury by Michael Angelo RookerSt. Augustine's Gate, Canterbury by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203080/image-vintage-cows-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
A Game of Bowls on the Bowling Green Outside the Bunch of Grapes Inn, Hurst, Berkshire by Michael Angelo RookerA Game of Bowls on the Bowling Green Outside the Bunch of Grapes Inn, Hurst, Berkshire by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205662/image-watercolors-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
The Gate at Blenheim by Michael Angelo RookerThe Gate at Blenheim by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204025/the-gate-blenheim-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
Gateway and Facade of a House by Michael Angelo RookerGateway and Facade of a House by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203632/image-watercolors-vintage-houseFree Image from public domain license
Abbot's Kitchen, Glastonbury by Michael Angelo RookerAbbot's Kitchen, Glastonbury by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203693/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Summit of Cader Idris Mountain by Michael Angelo RookerThe Summit of Cader Idris Mountain by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495205/image-art-vintage-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape, Looking Downhill to a Village Dominated by a Large Three-Storied Stone House by Michael Angelo RookerLandscape, Looking Downhill to a Village Dominated by a Large Three-Storied Stone House by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9493766/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Caister Castle, Norfolk by Michael Angelo RookerCaister Castle, Norfolk by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495989/caister-castle-norfolk-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
Almshouses in St. Cuthbert's Churchyard, Wells by Michael Angelo RookerAlmshouses in St. Cuthbert's Churchyard, Wells by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495977/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Great Court, Trinity College, Cambridge by Michael Angelo RookerThe Great Court, Trinity College, Cambridge by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9490871/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Clare Castle, Suffolk by Michael Angelo RookerClare Castle, Suffolk by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491228/clare-castle-suffolk-michael-angelo-rookerFree Image from public domain license
Kenilworth Castle, with Figures on the Hillside by Michael Angelo RookerKenilworth Castle, with Figures on the Hillside by Michael Angelo Rooker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494327/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Carlton House from Pall MallCarlton House from Pall Mall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552869/carlton-house-from-pall-mallFree Image from public domain license
Study for a Stage Set: a Fortress with Cannon and BuildingsStudy for a Stage Set: a Fortress with Cannon and Buildings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553737/study-for-stage-set-fortress-with-cannon-and-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
