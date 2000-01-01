rawpixel
Josephus Augustus Knip

Joseph August Knip (1777–1847) was a Dutch painter known for his hand drawn watercolor illustrations based on his own artworks of Italian landscapes. He lost his sight completely in 1832. Get inspired by these digitally enhanced atmospheric nature and landscape drawings.

