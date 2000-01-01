Ding Fuzhi (1879-1949) was greatly influenced by pictograms, which served as words, images, and concepts. He used characters from ancient Shang oracle bones in his paintings to capture this essence. He also painted the outlines of fruits, combining the simplicity of his images with the primitive script. Through this creative interplay, Ding showed his mastery of oracle-bone script and his understanding of form as color, displaying his sophistication and analytical approach to art.