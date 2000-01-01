Frederic Remington
Paintings of cowboys, Native Americans, and the rugged landscapes of the frontier by American painter Frederic Remington (1861-1909). Remington's style was characterized by his attention to detail and his ability to capture the action and excitement of the Wild West. His works continue to be celebrated for their historical accuracy and their portrayal of an important era in American history.
