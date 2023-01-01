Historical portraits and Neoclassical nude artworks by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (1780-1867). Ingres' art is characterized by a sense of refined elegance, classical beauty, and a focus on the grandeur of the subject matter, whether it be historical, mythological, or portraits. His work is considered a bridge between the academic style of the 18th century and the more expressive and experimental movements of the 19th century.