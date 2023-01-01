rawpixel
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres

Historical portraits and Neoclassical nude artworks by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (1780-1867). Ingres' art is characterized by a sense of refined elegance, classical beauty, and a focus on the grandeur of the subject matter, whether it be historical, mythological, or portraits. His work is considered a bridge between the academic style of the 18th century and the more expressive and experimental movements of the 19th century.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique IngresOdalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922932/odalisque-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Napoleon I on His Imperial Throne (1806) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Napoleon I on His Imperial Throne (1806) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984448/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Madame Duvaucey (1807) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhaced by rawpixel.Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Madame Duvaucey (1807) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhaced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984407/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dominique Ingres - Mme MoitessierDominique Ingres - Mme Moitessier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666617/dominique-ingres-mme-moitessierFree Image from public domain license
Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613258/jacques-louis-leblanc-1774-1846Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Edmond Cavé (1794–1852)Portrait of Edmond Cavé (1794–1852)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665562/portrait-edmond-cave-1794-1852Free Image from public domain license
6 results
CuratedPopularNew