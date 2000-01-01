August Macke
Still life paintings by German expressionist painter August Macke (1887–1914). Macke's style was influenced by the fauvism movement, which emphasized the use of intense, non-naturalistic colors. Macke's subjects ranged from landscapes to portraits, with a focus on capturing the beauty and emotion of the world around him. He often portrayed scenes of everyday life, such as bustling city streets or peaceful countryside settings.
