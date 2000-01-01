Torsten Wasastjerna
Torsten Wasastjerna (1854–1928) was a Finnish artist celebrated for his oil-on-canvas landscapes, evocative nude portraits, and enchanting fairy-tale paintings. His meticulous rendering of the human form, combined with his unique take on fantasy scenes, made him a distinctive figure in Finland's art world.
