Antoine Louis Barye Art
Antoine Louis Barye

Watercolors of lions, tigers, bears and other animals by French artist Antoine Louis Barye (1795-1875). Before getting started in art, Bayre began his career as a goldsmith where he worked under Martin-Guillaume Biennais, who was a goldsmith for Napoleon. It was during his free time spent in the Paris Jardin des Plantes that he discovered his true passion, which was watching and drawing animals. With an expert understanding of animal anatomy, his masterful sculptures earned him commissions from aristocrats and royals in France. Though works of animals were looked down upon in the early 19th century, Bayre’s masterpieces changed this perception and lifted the genre to where it is today.

Tiger Approaching Pool
Free Image from public domain license
Vultures on a Tree by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Bison Lying Down by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger Rolling on Its Back by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Lion Resting by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Royal Tiger by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Deer and Tree Against Sunset by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Leopard Lying Down by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Mississippi Bear
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger
Free Image from public domain license
Leopard and Serpent by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Standing Lion (Lionne debout) (1825–30), attributed to Antoine-Louis Barye. Original public domain image from The MET…
Free Image from public domain license
Leopard Watching Serpent by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Lion Sleeping by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Lion walking
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger in Landscape by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Standing Lion (Lionne debout)
Free Image from public domain license
Lion and Serpent
Free Image from public domain license
Sleeping Elephant by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger Stalking Prey by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Lion Devouring Prey by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Elephants by a Pool by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Deer in Landscape by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Caracal and Pheasant by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Herons in Landscape by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Bear Killing Bull by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Izards in the Glaciers (Pyrenean Chamois) by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Bear Killing a Bull by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Dead Horses by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
Tiger in Repose by Antoine-Louis Barye
Free Image from public domain license
