Michael Angelo Rooker
These beautiful artworks by Michael Angelo Rooker (1746-1801), an English topographer, painter and engraver famous for his oil and watercolor architecture and landscape paintings. His paintings often depict beautiful views of the British Isles, architectural buildings and ruins against a theatrical backdrop.
